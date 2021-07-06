She’s treading dangerous waters: Imtiaz Ali; “She” season 2 underway

The second season of the crime drama “She” has begun production, according to Imtiaz Ali, the show’s creator. In March, Netflix announced that the show would be renewed for a second season. On Instagram, Imtiaz Ali, who also co-wrote the series with Divya Johri, shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of the show.

‘She’s treading dangerous waters, but be warned: anything she does will definitely stir up a storm. Excited to share that She Season 2 is now filming,’ the filmmaker wrote in the caption. Bhumika, played by Aaditi Pohankar, is a Mumbai cop who discovers the power of her dormant sexuality when she goes undercover to expose a drug ring.

Pohankar also announced the news on Instagram, promising more drama and intensity in the upcoming sequel. ‘There’s a lot more drama, a lot more intensity, and a lot more power. Think you’re ready for what Bhumika has planned next? Think again. Hold on to your seats, She Season 2 is currently in production’ she penned.

Directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das, the first season of the series also starred Vijay Varma and Kishore. ‘She’ premiered on the streaming platform on March 20, 2020.