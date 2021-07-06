Uk premier announces lockdown-lifting plans

London: People in England will no longer be compelled by law to wear face masks in indoor public areas or to keep at least 1 metre (3 feet) apart as early as later this month, announced Prime Minister Boris Johnson, reaffirming plans to reopen society despite growing coronavirus infections.

When the government reaches the final step of its lockdown-lifting plan, Johnson stated on Monday that legal punishments will be replaced by individual ‘informed decisions.’ He said that it will take place on July 19, but a final decision will be made on July 12.

After months of compulsory face-covering, individuals will be able to discard their masks, but certain companies and transportation providers may still demand them, and they will still be advised in some confined areas.

Officials believe Britain’s aggressive vaccination campaign has decreased, but not eliminated, the relationship between illnesses and mortality. The government admits that once the remaining limitations are relaxed, infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities will all climb.

‘This pandemic is far from over,’ Johnson said, adding, ‘we must reconcile ourselves, sadly, to more deaths from COVID.’