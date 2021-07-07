‘The resignations of the Union health minister and the MoS health is a candid confession’: P.Chidambaram

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that the resignations of the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State is a confession that the union government failed in managing the Covid-19 situation.

‘The resignations of the Union health minister and the MoS health is a candid confession that the Modi government has utterly failed in managing the pandemic,’ said Chidambaram. Earlier another Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge said that the BJP inducted several Dalits and backward caste leaders in the cabinet to distract people.

Also Read: Cabinet expansion a distraction, alleges Congress leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on today expanded the Council of Ministers. 43 new Ministers were inducted to the cabinet. This was the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers since Prime Minister assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.