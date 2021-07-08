Breaking News: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister passes away

Shimla: After a prolonged illness, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh passed away in Shimla on Thursday. He was 87. He was pronounced dead at 3.40 am at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), said the IGMC’s senior medical superintendent, Dr. Janak Raj. On Monday, he suffered a heart attack and was critical. After he had breathing problems, Mr. Virbhadra was put on a ventilator under the supervision of the cardiology department on Wednesday. The nine-time MLA and five-time MP, Mr. Singh served as Himachal Pradesh’s chief minister for six terms.

On June 11, Mr. Virbhadra tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months. On April 12, he had tested positive for the disease and was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh. After recovering, Mr. Singh returned home to Holly Lodge in Chandigarh on April 30. However, he complained of cardiac and breathing symptoms and was rushed to the IGMC, where he has been since then, receiving treatment in the hospital.

His wife Pratibha Singh and son Vikramaditya Singh are also politicians. On June 23, 2013, Mr. Singh celebrated his 87th birthday at Holly Lodge by cutting a cake with his supporters. Virbhadra was recovering at the IGMC at the time. The veteran Congress leader served as chief minister of the state six times: from April 8, 1983 to March 5, 1990, December 3, 1993 to March 23, 1998, March 6, 2003 to December 29, 2007 and for the sixth time from December 25, 2012 to December 26, 2017.

From March 1998 to March 2003, Mr. Singh had remained the leader of the Opposition. The veteran Congress leader was also the union deputy minister of tourism, civil aviation, industry, steel, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME). He was re-elected to the 13th Vidhan Sabha in December 2017 from Arki Assembly Constituency in the Solan district. He was elected to the third Lok Sabha from Mandi Lok-Sabha Constituency in 1962; the fourth Lok Sabha in 1967; the fifth Lok Sabha in 1971; the seventh Lok Sabha in 1980 and the 15th Lok Sabha (5th term) in May 2009. The former Congress President of Himachal educated at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, and St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. He also served as president of Hisar Pradesh Congress from 26th August 2012 to December 2012.