Police arrest ‘suspected assassins’ of Haiti President

Frantz Exantus, Haiti’s Communications Secretary, announced on Wednesday that local police had arrested the ‘presumed assassins’ of President Jovenel Moïse.

In Haiti, four suspects were killed by police, and two others were arrested, according to a press conference. It was reported by AP that the suspects were arrested in Pelerin, a district within the neighborhood of Pétion-Ville, which is where Mose’s residence is located.

According to AP, ‘The killing is sure to create more chaos in the country already afflicted by gang violence, soaring inflation, and opposition protests accusing Moïse of intensifying authoritarianism’.