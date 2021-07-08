Car accident in UAE kills Indian student

An Indian student, 19 years old, was killed in a road accident on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday. The car driven by Ibad Ajmal collided with a tree. The teenager was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

‘Ibad was driving alone and must have dozed off while driving. ‘He died on his way to the hospital,’ said a close family friend after the funeral on Wednesday evening. Formerly a student of both the Abu Dhabi Indian School (up to grade 10) and Bright Riders School (up to grade 12), Ibad is pursuing an aircraft engineering and maintenance degree at the University of South Wales at Cardiff.

Earlier this month, he flew down to Abu Dhabi to spend time with his parents, Ajmal Rasheed and Nabeela, and siblings Nooha, Alia, and Omer. The family is from the Kannur district of Kerala.