A look at the women ministers of the Modi government

New Delhi: : The latest reshuffle emphasized the presence of women in PM Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet. With 11 women ministers, the renewed Cabinet and Council of Ministers has more women than the outgoing one which had five. Minister of Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman continues to hold additional responsibility. Smriti Irani is now no longer the minister of textiles and is now the minister of women and child development (WCD).

Apart from Sitharaman and Irani, two other BJP leaders have remained in their posts following the reshuffle: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Renuka Singh Saruta. Jyoti is a Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, as well as the Minister of Rural Development. Saruta is a MOS in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The renewed Council of Ministers swore in seven women as ministers of state (MoS) on Wednesday.

Anupriya Patel

In her new role as minister of commerce and industry, Anupriya Patel, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, will be responsible for business development. Anupriya Patel is the leader of Apna Dal, a BJP ally in Uttar Pradesh. She has also served as an MoS in PM Modi’s first term as Prime Minister.

Shobha Karandlaje

She is a two-term MP from Udupi-Chikmagalur in Karnataka. Aside from serving as a one-time MLA and MLC, she was part of the Karnataka government, holding portfolios such as Power, Rural Development, and Food and Civil Supplies. Karandlaje has been appointed Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Darshana Jardosh

In addition to her role in the Ministry of Textiles, Darshana Jardosh holds the same position in the Ministry of Railways. Prior to her election to the Lok Sabha, Jardosh was a Corporator of the Surat Municipal Corporation as well as a member of the Gujarat Social Welfare Board.

Meenakashi Lekhi

BJP leader and Supreme Court lawyer Meenakashi Lekhi is serving her second term of parliament from Delhi. Previously, Lekhi served as a member of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), one of Delhi’s three civic bodies. She has been appointed as MoS at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Culture.

Annpurna Devi

Currently serving as the MP for Kodarma, Annpurna Devi was a four-term MLA in Jharkhand. In the Jharkhand government, she served as a minister for irrigation and women’s and children’s welfare. Annpurna Devi has been appointed as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

Read more: Breaking News: An explosion rocks Dubai after a fire breaks out on a ship

Pratima Bhoumik

BJP MP from Tripura West Pratima Bhoumik has been appointed Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Dr. Bharati Pawar

During her first term in the Lok Sabha, Dr. Bharati Pawar represents Maharashtra’s Dindori. Additionally, she has served as a member of the Nashik Zila Parishad. Pawar has been appointed as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare