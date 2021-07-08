Breaking News: An explosion rocks Dubai after a fire breaks out on a ship

Dubai: A container ship anchored in Dubai at one of the world’s largest ports caught fire late Wednesday, causing an explosion that sent tremors through the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. The fire broke out on a vessel in the crucial Jebel Ali Port, the busiest in the Middle East. It is located on the eastern side of the Arabian Peninsula. The explosion sent a shockwave through the city, shaking buildings and windows as far away as 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the port.

The port, which is also the busiest port of call for American warships outside the U.S., was not reported to have suffered any casualties. UAE emergency services put out the fire early Thursday morning, declaring it under control. A video of firefighters dousing giant containers was posted on social media. Civil defense crews worked to contain the blaze against the glow of the blaze in the background. The extent of damage to the sprawling port and its cargo was not immediately known. Additionally, the cause of the fire was not immediately known. Officials at the port stated that they were ‘taking all necessary measures to ensure that normal vessel movement continues uninterrupted’.

Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported that Dubai Media Office CEO Mona al-Marri said the incident could have occurred anywhere. Al-Marri said the government’s communication office worked rapidly to respond to rumors in an effort to prevent them from spreading. In frantic videos posted on social media, residents of Dubai recorded with their phones around 11:45 p.m. showing a fiery ball illuminating the night sky. Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port is the world’s largest man-made deep-water port and serves cargo from the Indian subcontinent, Africa, and Asia.

DP World operates four sprawling container terminals that can berth some of the world’s largest ships. In addition to serving as a key global cargo hub, Jebel Ali Port is also a vital point of entry for vital imports to Dubai and neighboring emirates. DP World describes the port as a ‘gateway hub’ that connects eastern and western markets. No public statement was issued by the company immediately following the blast. Pentagon officials did not respond immediately to a request for comment.