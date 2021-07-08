Filmmaker Kumar Ramsay, eldest of Ramsay brothers, passes away

Filmmaker Kumar Ramsay, known for penning most of the Ramsay Brothers’ horror flicks, passed away on Thursday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 85. Kumar breathed his last at his residence in Hiranandani, Mumbai.

‘He passed away due to cardiac arrest, today morning around 5:30 AM. He passed away very quietly. The funeral will take place around 12 PM. We are waiting for the priest to arrive,’ his eldest son Gopal said.

Kumar was the eldest of seven siblings and the son of producer FU Ramsay. He is survived by wife Sheela and three sons, Raj, Gopal and Sunil.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the Ramsay Brothers, which comprised Keshu, Tulsi, Karan, Shyam, Gangu and Arjun, ruled the horror genre with low-budget cult films.

Most of their films, including Purana Mandir (1984), Saaya (1989), starring Shatrughan Sinha and the 1989 smash hit Khoj, starring Rishi Kapoor, were scripted by Kumar. He also produced films such as Aur Kaun? (1979) and Dahshat (1981).