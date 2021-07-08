Gulf country suspends flights from 24 countries including India

Muscat: Oman has suspended flights from 24 countries including India. The new travel ban on passengers from these countries until further notice was issued by the Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19.

As per the new order, passenger flights from 24 countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, United Kingdom, Tunisia, Lebanon, Brunei, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Iran, Argentina, Brazil, Sudan, Iraq, Philippines, Tanzania, South Africa, Singapore, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Colombia, Nigeria and Libya.

Oman has imposed strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Oman government announced a total lockdown in the country during the Eid Al Adha holidays. All commercial activities and movement of individuals and vehicles will be banned during the three-day lockdown period. A night curfew between 5 pm and 4 am, from Friday, July 16, 2021, until the morning of Saturday, July 31, 2021 will also be imposed.