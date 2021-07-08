‘High, high, higher’: Fuel prices hiked again

Thiruvananthapuram: Fuel prices were hiked once again. Price of petrol got costlier by 35 paise and the price of diesel hiked by 10 paise. This is the sixth hike in this month and 38th hike since May 4. Price of petrol was increased by Rs 10.16 and diesel by Rs 8.83 since May 4.

Thus, petrol price has reached Rs 102.54 and diesel at Rs 96.21 in Thiruvananthapuram. In Kochi, petrol is priced at Rs 100.77 and diesel at Rs 94.55.

Also Read: Jeweller fined for unaccounted gold

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan imposes the highest VAT fuel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.