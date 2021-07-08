IMD predicts heatwave in north India

New Delhi: The national weather agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the northern parts of the country including national capital will witness heatwave condition on Thursday. As per the IMD, the maximum temperature may reach at 42.6 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees above normal for this time of the year.

The IMD issues heatwave warning when the maximum temperature is above 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal, while a severe heatwave is declared if the departure from the normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius.

IMD in its weather bulletin also updated that the Southwest Monsoon will reach Delhi around July 10 this year, making it the most delayed in the last 15 years. ‘The monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10,’ the IMD said in a statement.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the monsoon had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the country by June 29.