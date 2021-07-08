It’s time to travel- India in e-visa list

Cairo: Ministry of Tourism in Egypt has added 28 new countries including to India to its electronic tourist visa list. At present, 74 countries were included in the list. Nationals of GCC countries and Indians are eligible for an e-visa.
The e-visa portal offers services in eight languages: https://www.visa2egypt.gov.eg
Also Read: U.S. to consider visas for Afghan women after military departure
Full list of countries included in the list:
Argentina
Armenia
Albania
Austria
Australia
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Belarus
Belgium
Bolivia
Brazil
Bulgaria
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech
Denmark
Ecuador
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Ireland
Italy
Japan
South Korea
Kuwait
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macedonia
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Oman
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales)
United States of America
Uruguay
Vatican
Venezuela
Post Your Comments