It’s time to travel- India in e-visa list

Cairo: Ministry of Tourism in Egypt has added 28 new countries including to India to its electronic tourist visa list. At present, 74 countries were included in the list. Nationals of GCC countries and Indians are eligible for an e-visa.

The e-visa portal offers services in eight languages: https://www.visa2egypt.gov.eg

Full list of countries included in the list:

Argentina

Armenia

Albania

Austria

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Bolivia

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech

Denmark

Ecuador

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Ireland

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Kuwait

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales)

United States of America

Uruguay

Vatican

Venezuela