‘Maverik filmmaker’ passes away; Robert Downey Jr bereaved

Robert Downey Sr, the famous countercultural director, actor, and father of celebrity Robert Downey Jr, has passed away at the age of 85.

Downey Jr said on Instagram that his father died in his sleep at home in New York, late Tuesday. For more than five years, he had Parkinson’s disease.

‘RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s,” he wrote alongside a photo of his late father. “He was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout,’ Downey Jr wrote.

‘According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you,’ he concluded the post.

Downey was a Hollywood journeyman who established a reputation for himself with anti-establishment pictures including Putney Swope, a low-budget parody of the Madison Avenue advertising business, and Greaser’s Palace, a Western Jesus parable starring Allan Arbus.

He has appeared in films, including To Live and Die in LA, Boogie Nights, and Magnolia, where he played Thomas Bateman, the studio manager, and the show director.

Robert Elias Jr was born in New York City in 1936, he later changed his identity to Downey – his stepfather’s surname — in order to join the army early. He got into filmmaking by happenstance after the service, while living in New York with his sister.

The last project he directed was the 2005 documentary Rittenhouse Square, which focused on a tiny Philadelphia park.