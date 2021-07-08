Mira pens romantic post for Shahid on anniversary day

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput marked their sixth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Mira celebrated the joyous occasion by posting a snapshot of the two on Instagram, along with a heartfelt note for her love Shahid.

Taking to Instagram, Mira Rajput wrote: ‘I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life ??.’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a small wedding ceremony on July 7, 2015. The couple have two children together. Misha, their daughter, was born in August 2016 and son Zain, was born in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid was most recently featured in the film Kabir Singh, with Kiara Advani. The picture was a box office success. Now, he’ll appear in Jersey, a Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu smash hit of the same name. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur both play significant parts in the film.