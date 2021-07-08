Netizens denounce trolls for digging up old tweets of Health Minister

The recently appointed Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, was ridiculed over some of his earlier statements from 2013-14. However, a huge number of netizens, including opposition figures, came out in support of Gujarat BJP MP Mandaviya and retaliated against those who were harassing him.

Some of the tweets that are circulating on social media include phrases like ‘Mahatma Gandhi was our nation of father.’

Netizens and lawmakers rushed to support the new Health Minister after the tweets went viral. Tehseen Poonawalla said: ‘Unfortunate to see so many fellow citizens trolling Mansukh Mandaviya ji for his lack of proficiency in English. Critic him on faults wrt his work & Ministry (sic).’

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote: ‘If the only criticism you hold against a minister is his proficiency in English rather than his work, it only reflects your shallowness. Just saying.’

Mansukh Mandaviya was promoted to Cabinet-level from the Minister of State on Wednesday. He was the autonomous charge of the Shipping Ministry and the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers.

His promotion is significant in light of India’s ongoing struggle against the Covid-19 pandemic, which is already in its third wave. Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who was in the vanguard of India’s Covid-19 battle and was dismissed in the major Cabinet reshuffle, is succeeded by Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mansukh Mandaviya was born on July 1, 1972, into a farming family in Hanol village in the Bhavnagar district. He was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 and reelected in 2018. He was previously the Chairman of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited.