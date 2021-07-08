Police arrests terror associate, recovers explosives

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered explosive substances weighing 1.2 kg and 2 electronic detonators. The accused identified as Danish Ahmed Dar, a resident of Check-Sari Singhpora Pattan was arrested at Archandarhama Magam near the railway crossing during a checking.

‘During Naka checking at Archandarhama Magam near railway crossing, Police intercepted one person carrying a bag with suspicious condition, when police party approached towards him, he tried to flee from the spot but was tactfully apprehended by police party. During search of said person, police party recovered Explosive substance weighing 1.2 KG Approx and Electronic Detonator 2 numbers from his bag. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associate is involved in providing logistics and other material support to the terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in various areas of Budgam,’ the police said.

The police also revealed that the accused was in touch with Pakistan based terror commanders through various social media platforms and was also in touch with LeT self-styled terror commanders in Kashmir.