Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian share market. The weak performance of international markets has weighed upon the Indian share market.

BSE Sensex slipped 486 points or 0.92% to close at 52,569. NSE Nifty at 15,728, lower by 152 points. 17 of 19 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,754 shares ended lower while 1,422 closed higher on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The top gainers in the market were Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies and IndusInd Bank. The top losers in the market were Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Hindalco, ONGC, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cipla, Hindustan Unilever and Grasim Industries.