Teens fake positive COVID-19 tests; Vaccines may slow virus mutations

A summary of some of the most recent scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and the quest to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease that this virus causes, follows. The COVID-19 vaccine may also limit the ‘rampant evolution’ of the new coronavirus to evade antibodies in addition to preventing illness and death, researchers believe.

Using samples from 30 non-vaccinated people with COVID-19 and 23 vaccinated people with outbreaks of COVID-19, scientists examined gene sequences. In particular, they looked at genes associated with the spike, the virus uses to penetrate cells. Antibodies released by current treatments and vaccines target the spikes. A spike that mutates, or changes, is less likely to be fully effective against the antibodies.

Vaccine breakthrough patients had significantly fewer mutations on the spike than those with unvaccinated virus samples, scientists reported on medRxiv on Monday. As the virus makes copies of itself inside the human body, the more opportunities it has to mutate. Researchers suggest that by reducing the number of copies made in vaccinated people, the chances of mutating are also reduced. This study presents the first evidence that COVID-19 vaccines limit SARS-CoV-2’s ability to escape.

Teens faking COVID-19 tests

Schools and other groups should be aware of how teens are using soft drinks to fake a positive COVID-19 test. Inews.co.uk reports that the videos that were uploaded to social media under #fakecovidtest, showing young people applying various liquids to rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, had been viewed millions of times by July 1. According to the study, soft drinks and artificial sweeteners were applied to the swabs in an experiment at the University of Liverpool.

On rapid COVID-19 tests, all four sweeteners tested produced negative results, as did spring water. However, 10 of 14 soft drinks produced positive results, with no apparent link between their ingredients and the test results, researchers reported on medRxiv ahead of peer review. Schools in the UK have been asking pupils without symptoms to take tests twice weekly since March, according to the authors. Having a positive test can force an entire class to isolate themselves at home. They advise that testing ‘should be done first thing in the morning, before eating or drinking any food’.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are reliable

An all-new study suggests that rapid COVID-19 tests can be generally reliable when used properly. A recent study reported in The Lancet Microbe says the tests are ‘good’ at detecting the coronavirus infection, and ‘excellent’ at detecting it in patients who are not infected, the researchers said. The rapid antigen tests do not require sophisticated laboratory equipment or highly trained staff, unlike gold-standard PCR tests.

Researchers evaluated six commercially available tests. In patients with high viral loads, their accuracy rose above 90% when compared to PCR. Researchers caution that proper use of the tests is essential, which may occur less often with members of the public than with medical professionals. Although PCR-based testing is more accurate, they conclude, the rapid tests ‘versatility in terms of cost and portability’, and their usefulness in disrupting transmission from infected asymptomatic individuals who would otherwise go undetected ‘could outweigh the risk of missing positive cases’.