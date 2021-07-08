Tribute mixed with religious undertone enrages netizens

Haryana: The head of the Haryana BJP’s IT cell and social media, Arun Yadav, sparked outrage on Wednesday by expressing his ‘deepest condolences’ to the deceased family of the famous actor ‘Mohammad Yusuf Khan (Dilip Kumar) who earned money in the film world by keeping a Hindu name.’

Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning in a Mumbai hospital at the age of 98 and was laid to rest with full state honours in the evening.

Yadav tweeted in Hindi on his Twitter handle, which read: ‘The demise of Mohammad Yusuf Khan (Dilip Kumar), who earned money in the film world by keeping a Hindu name, is an irreparable loss to the Indian film industry. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. God give peace to the departed soul. Heartfelt tribute!’

Kumar was born as Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, Pakistan. Devika Rani, the head of Bombay Talkies at the time, gave him a new name and identity, believing that a screen name would help people connect with him.

Many Twitter users ridiculed Yadav, accusing him of ‘unnecessarily’ bringing up Kumar’s religion while paying respect to him.

Meanwhile, Urmila Matondkar, a prominent actress, who entered politics with the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha election in 2019, retaliated with a scathing three-word tweet. ‘Shame on you,’ she wrote, with a ‘thumbs down’ emoji for added effect.