‘Trinamool Congress government is better than left’s’: Says BJP MLA

Kolkata: BJP MLA from Balurghat in West Bengal and noted economist Ashok Lahiri has said that the ruling Trinammol Congress government is better than left parties. The former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India said that state has fared well in terms of the development under TMC government when compared to the previous Left Front government.

Lahiri made the comment when asked about the performance of present Finance Minister Amit Mitra and his predecessor Asim Dasgupta. ‘This is a very difficult question to answer. I know both of them so well. But I believe that West Bengal is doing better under the present Trinamool Congress government in terms of development,’ he said.