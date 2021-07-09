52 killed, 50 injured as massive fire broke out at juice factory

Dhaka: In a tragic incident, at least 52 people lost their lives and 50 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a six-storey juice factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. As per reports, the fire broke out at around 5pm on Thursday at the Shezan juice factory in Rupganj owned by Hashem Foods Limited.

The fire which originated from the ground floor of the building spread quickly due to the presence of chemicals and plastic bottles inside the factory. The fire was extinguished by more than 18 firefighting units.

Also Read: Airplane crash, 9 died

The workers who were rescued by the rescue team alleged that the only exit of the factory was locked at the time of fire. Many workers jumped off the building to escape from the fire.

The district administration has formed a five-member committee to look into the incident.

Fires are common in Bangladesh due to lax enforcement of safety rules. In February last year 70 people died when an inferno ripped through several Dhaka apartment blocks.