‘Acche din is heavy on the country’: Rahul Gandhi over hike in PNG, CNG prices

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again came forward attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this time over the increase in the price of PNG and CNG. The Congress MP said that the ‘ache din’ offered by Prime Minister is weighing heavy on the country.

‘Inflation continues to grow. ‘Acche din’ is heavy on the country. Prime Minister’s accountability only towards his friends,’ tweeted Rahul Gandhi in Hindi with a hashtag #PNG #CNGPriceHike.

Earlier the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a hike in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The natural gas supplier increased CNG prices by 90 paise per kg while PNG prices were raised by Rs 1.25 per SCM (standard cubic metre).