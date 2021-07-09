Big B almost defied a family ‘protocol’ for his new co-star

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his social media handle to share his new co-stars from the set.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Bachchan shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the sets in which he was seen lounging with a Golden Retriever dog at work. Big B captioned the post: ‘My new companion on set… cozy and comfortable in my arms… wanted so much to bring her home…. but,’

With this caption, Big B left us guessing. Meanwhile, the veteran actor explained on his own blog why he changed his mind about bringing the fur-ball home: ‘I almost wanted to defy the family decision not to get any more pets because they die, and bring her home to convince her presence but then domestic protocol needs attention. So…’ Big B also stated on his blog that he got ‘an immediate welcome response from her.’

On the work front, Bachchan co-stars with Emraan Hashmi in the film Chehre as a criminal lawyer. Big B also acts alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy flick Brahmastra. He has been cast as a football coach in Jhund. Mayday is also on Mr Bachchan’s lineup. In the Hindi adaptation of The Intern, Amitabh Bachchan will appear with Deepika Padukone.