Breaking news: Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

Srinagar: In the early hours of Friday morning (July 9, 2021), security forces and terrorists engaged in a nocturnal encounter at Redwani village in Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, ‘#Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice’

Police, RR and CRPF jointly launched a cordon-and-search operation earlier based on specific information about terrorists in the village, a police officer said.

The police officer added, ‘as the joint team of searching parties cordoned off the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon them, fire was returned, and an encounter ensued.’

In Kashmir, this is the fourth encounter in the last 48 hours. Earlier, security forces claimed they had killed five terrorists in three encounters and seized an enormous cache of arms and ammunition.