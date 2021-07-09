Country bans all visitors who are not fully vaccinated

Malta: European country, Malta has decided to impose an entry ban on all passengers and tourists who are not fully vaccinated. This was announced by Health Minister Chris Fearne. The new rule will be applicable from Wednesday, July 14.

Children aged between 5-12 will be exempted from the new rule. They can enter the country by submitting a negative PCR test and must be accompanied by fully vaccinated parents.

‘From Wednesday we will only recognize that part of the EU certificate about people being fully vaccinated. We will be the first EU country to do so, but we need to protect our society,’ Fearne told a news conference.

At present, all passengers with a negative PCR test result were allowed to enter the country. The only exception for British tourists who are fully vaccinated.

The Mediterranean Island nation which depends on tourism has witnessed a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases. Malta has fully vaccinated 79% of its adult population and is looking to raise that figure to 85%.