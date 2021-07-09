Now, video of BJP MP Pragya Thakur dancing goes viral

Bhopal: BJP Lok Sabha MP, Pragya Thakur has been in the headlines for a long time due to her bad health, which she stated as one of the reasons to avoid court hearings in the Malegaon bomb case. She complained of respiratory difficulty again in March and had to be flown from Bhopal to Mumbai for treatment.

However, the BJP MP now appears to be in good condition, as footage showing her participating in a variety of physical activities have gone viral. The present viral video is from July 7, when the MP participated in a pre-wedding ceremony at her residence in Bhopal. In reports, Pragya Thakur was the guardian of these two sisters — Chanchal and Sandhya — whose marriage she celebrated on Wednesday at her residence. Several reports have quoted MP as saying that this is her daughters and she will remain the couple’s guardian.

Because of the lockdown, the father of these two sisters sought the MP for help with their wedding, because he was having financial difficulties. Reportedly, the MP not only paid for the wedding but also enabled her home to be used as the site for the lavish celebration. She also attended all of the ceremonies, and the video of her dancing was taken during one of them.

The video went viral, prompting congressional retaliation. Narendra Saluja, a member of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, stated on Twitter that watching the BJP politician go without assistance made him pleased, but added a question mark to his statement. ‘Whenever we see the Bhopal MP, sister Pragya Thakur, play basketball and walking without support or dancing happily like this, it makes us happy…?’ his tweet read.

Earlier, commenting on her basketball video, he wrote: ‘I have seen MP Sadhvi Thakur wheelchair-bound so far. But today I am delighted to see her hands at basketball at the stadium. So far, it was known that she couldn’t even stand up or walk due to an injury. May God keep her healthy always.’