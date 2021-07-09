‘Petrol price is increasing just like Tendulkar’s centuries’: Chief Minister

Raipur: Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel came down heavily on union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the hike in fuel price. Bhupesh Baghel compared the fuel price hike to Sachin Tendulkar’s centuries.

‘Prices of all commodities is soaring high be it pulses or oil. The petrol price is increasing just like Tendulkar’s centuries. It was said that the price would be equal to the PM’s age but fuel prices have crossed his age,’ Bhupesh Baghel.

The Chhattisgarh government imposes lower VAT rate than other states in the country. At present, the VAT rate in Chhattisgarh is 25% plus Rs 2 per litre on petrol and 25% plus Re 1 per litre on diesel. Petrol prices in the state as of today is Rs 98.58 per litre.