PM Modi to interact with Tokyo-bound athletes on July 13

New Delhi: A virtual interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes will be held on July 13 at 5 pm. The Prime Minister will motivate the athletes ahead of their participation in the great event.

According to an official announcement, more than 115 Indian competitors have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, which will take place from July 23 to August 8. The Games were originally scheduled to take place last year, but were postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Olympics in Tokyo will be held without spectators as there was an escalation of COVID-19 cases in the region. An international meeting attended by the IOC chief Thomas Bach, representatives of the four associations, the World Paralympic Committee, the Japanese government and the Tokyo metropolitan government decided to bar spectators from the games.