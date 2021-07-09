Population control: State government to announce new policy

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government will announce its new population policy for 2021-2030 on July 11. The government aims at implementing a community-centric approach to population control.

‘Poverty and illiteracy are major factors for population expansion. There is also a lack of awareness about population in certain communities and we therefore need community-centric awareness efforts,’ Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a statement.

The state government has prepared the policy keeping in mind several reports, including the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-04. The NFHS-05 is scheduled to be released soon and therefore, targets will be set for two phases, 2026 and 2030.

As per the census reports, Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country. The state also has the highest fertility rate of 2.7%. Most states in India, except Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had reached the ideal fertility rate of 2.1%.