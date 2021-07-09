The reason why Indian viewers can’t stream Black Widow

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can barely contain their excitement as the much-anticipated Black Widow movie releases in theaters and on Disney+Hotstar today, July 9 in North America and several other countries. Disney+ will offer it as a Premiere Access section for $30 on the same day. Indian viewers will, however, have to wait until later this year to see Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow.

Indian viewers can’t stream Black Widow

The release of Black Widow has been delayed three times since May 2020, but Indian viewers will not be able to see it at the same time as the rest of the world. India may have to wait months before the film is released. In India, the movie was not released because theaters are closed.

Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch it on October 8, at the same time it releases in India. The reason for this is that India’s version of Disney+ does not have a feature like Premiere Access. Premiere Access films are made free outside of India within a few months. In other words, that is exactly when Disney+Hotstar will stream Black Widows for Indian viewers. The concept of simultaneously releasing films in theatres and on OTT was driven by Disney+Hotstar’s rival studio. In 2021, Warner Bros, the rival studio, announced that all their films will be simultaneously released on HBO Max and in theatres.

Reviews from Twitter users

Scarlett Johansson portrays Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, a Russian spy-turned-Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Netizens praised the performances after the film premiered around the world, including in London, New York, and Los Angeles.