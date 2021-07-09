‘Yogi to return’: National media releases new survey results

Lucknow: An opinion poll survey conducted by a national media predicted that Yogi Adityanath will again win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held in 2022.

The survey conducted by IANS-CVoter claimed that 52% of respondents are satisfied with the present rule and wants Yogi as CM again. Only 37% of respondents believed that the incumbent Chief Minister will not return to power in 2022.

In last Assembly elections held in 2017, BJP came into rule in the state with 312 seats and with a voter percentage of 39.67%. Samajwadi party won only 47 and Bahujan Samajwadi party got only 19 seats. Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats.

Also Read: ‘Acche din is heavy on the country’: Rahul Gandhi over hike in PNG, CNG prices

The survey was conducted among 1200 people across the state. The current government’s term will expire on March 14, 2022.

The BJP recently registered a big victory in the Zila Parishad elections in Uttar Pradesh. It won 65 out of 75 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Zila panchayat polls.