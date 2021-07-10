Air carriers likely to resume flights to UAE from India

New Delhi: Air carriers will soon resume flight services to Dubai. Dubai based Gulf News has reported this. As per reports, the airlines will resume services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from July 15 and July 21 respectively.

Vistara Airlines will operate Dubai flights from New Delhi from July 15. Meanwhile, Emirates and budget carrier flydubai are likely to resume services from July 16. Etihad Airways will restart operations on July 22.

Also Read: No vaccine, no travel’: Strict measures introduced

UAE had suspended commercial passenger flights from India on April.