Arms, ganja and phones recovered from central jail

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) wing of Karnataka police recovered huge cache of lethal weapons including swords, machete, daggers, knives, scissors, ganja, ganja smoking pipes, mobile phones and pen drives from prisoners in the Bengaluru central jail. The raid was conducted under joint commissioner of police (Crime) Sandeep Patil.

‘We will be taking up cases against the inmates for having weapons and drugs. Since they are already in prison, they will be questioned in the jail itself and cases under Arms Act, NDPS Act will be registered against respective prisoners. These lethal sharp weapons were found with notorious rowdies, as of now they have confessed that they had weapons for their self-defence from other rowdies, CCB officials said.

The Bengaluru central jail also known as Parappana Agrahara Central Prison is the largest prison in the state. The jail has a maximum capacity of 2200 inmates, but at present more than 2700 prisoners are lodged there.