Cashing in on Cricket: India-SriLanka matches to bring revenue

After a four-year hiatus, Team India will return to Sri Lanka, led by captain Shikhar Dhawan, at the ideal time for the island’s cricket board. Many crises have plagued the Sri Lankan board, including financial, player contract, and bio-bubble breaches. The series against India, on the other hand, will be financially beneficial to the board.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Shami Silva revealed that the cricket board will receive around $12 million for hosting Team India for six matches (three ODIs, and three T20Is). The amount is equivalent to 89.9 crore INR in Indian rupees.

‘We had planned to host three matches at first. However, following discussions with the Indian Cricket Board, we were able to increase the number of matches to six, resulting in an additional $6 million in revenue. With Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa’s vision of building a strong economy through sports, SLC will be able to provide a large income to the country’ Silva stated.

Silva went on to say that COVID-19 caused the cricket board to miss out on several scheduled tours, but that no player’s salary was affected.

‘Despite the fact that we missed several scheduled tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we did not reduce our cricketers’ monthly salaries and allowances. None of their facilities were also taken away. In the face of such adversity, cricketers should put on their best show for the country’ Silva made a point.

The 3-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will kick off on July 13.