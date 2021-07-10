Former India fast bowler Pankaj Singh retires from all forms of cricket

Former India fast bowler Pankaj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday. The Rajasthan bowler, who turned 36 earlier this year, has only played one ODI and two Tests for India.

‘It’s not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportsperson’s life where one has to call it a day. With a heavy heart and mixed emotions, I officially announce my retirement from all forms of cricket,’ Pankaj stated in a statement.

A tall Rajasthani fast bowler, Pankaj Singh earned his India debut in 2010. He made his One-Day International debut in Harare against Sri Lanka, captained by Suresh Raina.

Pankaj was given his Test cap in 2014 after a steady performance in the local circuit. In India’s tour of England, the right-arm bowler made his Test debut under MS Dhoni’s leadership. He has 472 wickets to his name in 117 first-class games, including 28 five-wicket hauls and also has a total of 118 List A wickets.

Pankaj was a crucial component in the Rajasthan local squad over the years. He had previously led Rajasthan and played key roles in their Ranji Trophy title-winning campaigns in 2010 and 2011.

Also Read: Netizen asks Babil Khan about his religion, he provides an epic reply

‘Today is the most difficult day for me but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for RCA, BCCI, IPL, and CAP has been a tremendous honour for me. I have been part of RCA for close to 15 years and reached many milestones and gained incredible experience under the roof RCA. My journey with RCA has always been memorable and will always remain first priority for me,’ Pankaj said.

In the Indian Premier League, the lanky bowler also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Pankaj took 11 wickets in 17 IPL games between 2008 and 2012.