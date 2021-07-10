Goods train derails, falls off bridge; no casualty reported

Chhattisgarh: Several coaches of a goods train carrying coal derailed and fell off a bridge over the Alan River near Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, news agencies reported. No injuries were reported. The train was traveling from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, to Katni, Madhya Pradesh, following diesel fuel loading at the Korba Coalfields, Kusmunda.

A news agency shared photos of the damaged goods train floating on the river on Friday. In addition, part of the bridge collapsed due to the pressure.

It has been reported that the Alan River bridge had cracks in its structure due to which the train could have derailed. However, the exact cause of the fatal cracks on a freight train route has not been officially disclosed.

Senior railway officials rushed to the area as soon as news of the accident came in to evaluate the situation. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The news agency reported that the rail traffic remained unaffected in the meantime, adding that rescue efforts were underway.

Two years ago, the railways completed a third track for goods trains. The route runs between Nigaura in Madhya Pradesh and Venkatanagar in Chhattisgarh and is specifically designed for trains carrying coal and other heavy goods.

In India, goods trains played an important role during the height of the coronavirus epidemic (Covid-19) crisis, when they transported essential goods and heavy-duty raw materials across the country at a time when passenger trains were tightly controlled to stop the spread of the disease.