Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’; read to know more

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Friday (July 9) to share some exciting news with her fans! Her fans were informed that she would release a book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’ detailing her experience with both pregnancies. She will be candid about the good and the bad days, giving a glimpse into her thoughts and feelings as a new mother. She called the book her ‘third child’ since it was close to her heart. According to her, the ‘Pregnancy Bible’ had been reviewed by gynecologists and obstetricians affiliated with the official obstetric and gynecological association in India and several other experts.

Three separate posts were made by the actress about the book release. In the first one, she teased the book with a picture of an ultrasound, and in the second, she revealed the hardbound book in a video. Her last blog post revealed the cover of her book.

She wrote in the caption, ‘It has been a journey, both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. It was a mixed bag of good days and bad days for me; some days I went into work with great enthusiasm and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. This book is like my third child… from conception to birth. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I’m proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India’s official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS. I’m both excited and nervous to share this with you. There is a link in my bio for pre-orders.’

Here are some of her exciting posts:

Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan, with whom she had a fairytale wedding and a dreamy love story. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021. As of yet, the couple has not revealed the name of their newest bundle of joy.

The actress will appear in the upcoming movies ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Takht’, starring Aamir Khan and Karan Johar respectively.