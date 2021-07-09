Police summons Bollywood actor, sister and others

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police have summoned Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Agnihotri in a cheating case filed by a businessman. Six other people named in the complaint were also summoned, according to the police. They were asked to be present on July 13 for questioning regarding the complaint.

Police have summoned Salman Khan, Alvira and the CEO of their brand Being Human, as well as officials of a licensee of the company, Style Quotient.

According to Arun Gupta’s complaint, he spent between Rs 2-3 crore to open an exclusive Being Human Jewellery store in 2018. He alleged that he was promised help by the owner and employees regarding backing up and promoting his shop. Gupta claimed that the store was to be inaugurated by Salman Khan himself, as part of a promotion. However, as Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma premiered the store instead, the promotion commitments were not fulfilled.

In addition, the goods he needed for his store were not delivered. Moreover, he explained that the office he built to collect stock from his company had been vacant since February 2020.

In response to his repeated requests, he sought the registration of a First Information Report in the matter.