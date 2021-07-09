Fake call centre, 12 arrested

Kolkata: In the Tiljala area of Kolkata, at least 12 people have been arrested on charges of running an illegal call center, a police officer said on Thursday.

In response to a tip-off, Kolkata Police’s Detective Department raided a call center on Chowbaga Road, which operated from a third-floor flat.

‘During the raid yesterday, we arrested 12 people from the illegal call center. We also seized a laptop, two CPUs, three hard drives, two WiFi routers and various documents’, the officer said.

The accused persons have been charged under various sections of the IPC.

An investigation has been launched, the officer said.