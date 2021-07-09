Breaking news: A magnitude of 4.5 earthquake hits

Manipur: On Friday morning, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck the Ukhrul district of Manipur. Myanmar was also rocked by tremors.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck 57 kilometers east-southeast (ESE) of Ukhrul in Manipur at a depth of 90 kilometers.

The National Center for Seismology tweeted, ‘Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on Friday (09-07-2021) at 05:56:27 IST, Lat: 24.70 & Long: 94.99, Depth: 90 Km , Location: 57km ESE of Ukhrul district, Manipur.’