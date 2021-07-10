Gulf country announces Eid Al Adha date

Muscat: Authorities in Oman announced the date of Eid Al Adha. The date was announced after the Main Committee for Moon Sighting confirmed the sighting of the crescent of the month of Zul Hijjah for the year 1442 AH.

As per the announcement, tomorrow will be the first of Zul Hijjah, and Tuesday, July 20 will be the first day of Eid al-Adha. Arafat Day will be marked on July 19.

Also Read: ‘No vaccine, no travel’: Strict measures introduced

Earlier, the Saudi Arabian authorities announced that the crescent moon of the month of Zul Hijjah was not sighted in the country, so the first day of Zul Hijjah in the kingdom will be on July 11 and Eid Al Adha will be on July 20.

The dates of Haj and Eid Al Adha are determined based on the sighting of crescent moon. Eid Al Adha is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar. The Day of Arafat will fall on July 19 this year.