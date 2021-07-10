Karl Rock – Popular on YouTube but not so popular with Indian government

A New Zealand-based YouTuber, Karl Edward Rice aka Karl Rock has accused the Indian government of refusing him entrance without providing a reason. He has filed a plea with the Delhi High Court, requesting that his name be removed from a ‘black list’ so that he can reconnect with his Haryana-born wife.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on the other hand, has dismissed the charge, claiming that he was denied entry owing to visa irregularities. Karl has been barred from entering India till next year, according to the MHA, after he was caught doing business while on a tourist visa and breaking other visa terms. Karl was also discovered harming people at anti-CAA protests around the country and injuring religious feelings through his YouTube postings.

Karl urged the New Zealand government to intervene and investigate the situation while uploading a photo of himself and his wife Manisha Malik on Twitter. In the tweet, he also mentioned New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden. ‘Dear Jacinda Ardern, the Govt. of India has blocked me from entering India separating me from my wife and family in Delhi. They blacklisted me without telling me, giving reasons, or letting me reply,’ he wrote, along with a video depicting his life narrative.

Dear @jacindaardern, the Govt. of India has blocked me from entering India separating me from my wife & family in Delhi. They blacklisted me without telling me, giving reasons, or letting me reply. Please watch my struggle https://t.co/dq0Z98SCFw @NZinIndia @MukteshPardeshi pic.twitter.com/sLM2nk9lR3 — Karl Rock (@iamkarlrock) July 9, 2021

Karl has also created a Change.org petition to gain support. The petition has been signed by almost 52,000 individuals.