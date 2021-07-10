Naari Shakti – All cops of a police station suspended in woman harassment case

Lakhimpur Kheri: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of all policemen from the Lakhimpur Kheri police station, a day after a woman leader of the Samajwadi Party was physically assaulted and her sari ripped during the filing of nominations for local elections.

Circle Officer (CO) and Station House Officer are among the officers who have been suspended. This decision was taken during a meeting of UP CM’s ‘Team 9’ on Friday.

Two guys are accused of attempting to disrobe a woman leader who came to the nomination centre as a proposer to a candidate on Thursday. According to reports, the main suspect was a supporter of an independent candidate.

The UP Chief Minister, taking serious notice of the heinous occurrence, has ordered severe punishment against the culprits for tainting the atmosphere. ‘No attempts to disturb the peace will be permitted,’ CM said.

To ensure tranquility, the CM has instructed top police officers to deploy extra personnel. Meanwhile, local police authorities have stated that they are investigating the incident and the perpetrators would not be spared.