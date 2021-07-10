No comments: New Health Minister on being trolled over English proficiency

New Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, laughed off a question at a press conference following the first meeting of the reconstituted Union Cabinet on Thursday.

‘I have no comments on that,’ he said, after being asked what he thought of those who mocked him on Twitter all day, over his articulation and linguistic abilities.

Several political heavyweights on Twitter, including Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, forcefully rebutted the trolls’ use of old tweets to ridicule the Health Minister’s proficiency in the English language. ‘The only criticism you hold against a minister is his proficiency in English rather than his work. It only reflects your shallowness,’ Chaturvedi said.

During a Cabinet briefing, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar stated that it is up to the public to develop an opinion on such trolls.