‘No vaccine, no travel’: Strict measures introduced

Lahore: Pakistan has imposed an air travel ban for unvaccinated people. The National Command and Opera­tion Centre (NCOC) has announced the decision. The new decision will come into effect from August 1. NCOC also made it mandatory for all adult students to get themselves vaccinated by August 31.

‘2 weeks back I had tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of 4th wave. Now there are clear early signs of 4th wave starting. Poor sop compliance, coupled with spread of variants of concern, Indian variant in particular, are the main causes,’ tweeted Asad Umar, the head of NCOC.

Pakistan has launched strict measures in the country as the daily number of coronavirus infection surged in the country. NCOC is also discussing several other proposals to limit unnecessary movement during Eid Al Adha.