Police bust international drug racket; seizes 350-kilogram heroin worth Rs 2500 crore

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi police busted an international drug racket and recovered 354 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 2500 crore. The police also arrested three from Haryana and one from Delhi in connection with this. Delhi police informed that the drug was smuggled to India from Afghanistan and was transported from Mumbai to Delhi in hidden containers.

‘The drugs were to be further processed at a factory near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh. A house was rented in Faridabad to hide them. The link operator was sitting in Afghanistan. The drugs were to be supplied in Punjab,’ said Neeraj Thakur of Delhi Police.

Last month, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Delhi busted an international drugs trafficking syndicate. Eight people were arrested and 22 lakh psychotropic tablets plus at least 245 kg of similar drugs were seized.