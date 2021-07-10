Seven more women athletes accuse sports coach Nagarajan of sexual abuse for years

Chennai: A 19-year-old national-level runner accused Tamil Nadu coach P Nagarajan of sexual assault and filed a complaint against him at the Chennai Police Station two months ago. Seven additional female athletes have now come out with similar allegations against Nagarajan.

Several of the women who have accused the coach of abuse are Indian internationals. The ladies allege that this type of assault has been going on for years.

Nagarajan reportedly attempted suicide by taking sleeping pills after the first complaint was filed against him last month. After being admitted to a hospital, he survived and has subsequently been charged under the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Also Read: Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar slaps party worker

‘We have received seven other complaints of a similar sort against Nagarajan,’ said Deputy Commissioner of Police S Maheshwaran, adding that one of the alleged incidents occurred in 2005. The officer went on to say that when the women testify, more information would become available.

‘Each and every complaint has revealed the accused’s predatory nature,’ said H Jayalakshmi, DyCP, Special Wing for Crimes Against Women and Children.