Tree nearly crashes on 5-month-old baby sleeping in house; incident caught on camera

US: A family in the United States was horrified when a tree fell through a roof onto her five-month-old baby’s cot while the infant slept in it.

Cannon Buccholtz, Courtney and Kale Buccholtz’s 5-month-old baby, was asleep in his cot at their house in Prairieville, Louisiana, near Baton Rouge, when a tree fell through the roof, bringing debris showering down. The terrible moment was recorded in Cannon’s baby monitor camera.

Until Courtney checked the baby monitor, Cannon’s parents believed that lightning struck the house. The parents initially assumed a window had broken through, but when they went to their son’s room, they discovered that a massive oak tree had crashed through the roof. The parents were relieved to discover that their baby was still alive when they heard him cry. ‘He was weeping before I had him in my hands, but as soon as I turned him, he was giggling,’ Kale added.

The family left the residence and went to stay with a relative. When Kale got home later, he saw that the tree’s weight had nearly demolished the entire house.

When Courtney saw the video on her phone, she stated it appeared as though Cannon was protected by a ‘shield.’ The mother believed that Kasen who had died one month after a premature birth in 2016 must have guarded and saved his younger brother. ‘My first reaction was that Kasen was guarding and protecting his brother,’ she said.