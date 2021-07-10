US imposes sanction against more companies over ‘China, Russia, Iran’ ties

New York: The US administration has imposed sanction against 34 companies over their China, Russia and Iran ties. The US Commerce Department announced this. ‘The companies were sanctioned ‘for their involvement in, or risk of becoming involved in, activities contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States,’ the Commerce Department said in a statement.

The US authorities-imposed sanction on 14 Chinese companies over their involvement in China’s policy towards the Uyghur Muslim minority. Sanction was imposed on five companies for assisting Chinese military to acquire lasers and other technology. Eight companies were sanctioned for exporting US technology to Iran, while another seven were blacklisted for involvement with Russia’s military.

Also Read: At least 45 people were killed in a terror attack

‘We will continue to aggressively use export controls to hold governments, companies, and individuals accountable for attempting to access US-origin items for subversive activities in countries like China, Iran, and Russia,’ Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.